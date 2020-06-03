Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1361.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 68991.44 croreNet loss of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 1361.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3124.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 68991.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73990.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.38% to Rs 2683.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7132.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.34% to Rs 284382.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 297275.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales68991.4473990.42 -7 284382.95297275.05 -4 OPM %-0.906.49 -2.334.02 - PBDT-40.625510.02 PL 7538.7613628.90 -45 PBT-988.044595.14 PL 3751.8710439.62 -64 NP-1361.013124.91 PL 2683.197132.02 -62
