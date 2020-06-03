MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 182.41 croreNet profit of MAS Financial Services declined 14.21% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 182.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 179.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 722.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales182.41164.72 11 722.06604.58 19 OPM %67.4077.75 -74.4077.02 - PBDT48.7465.39 -25 241.45239.61 1 PBT48.0265.00 -26 238.60238.01 0 NP35.6841.59 -14 179.96153.54 17
