MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 14.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 182.41 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services declined 14.21% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 182.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 179.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 722.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

182.41164.72722.06604.5867.4077.7574.4077.0248.7465.39241.45239.6148.0265.00238.60238.0135.6841.59179.96153.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)