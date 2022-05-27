Bharat Rasayan rises after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY

-
Bharat Rasayan gained 4.54% to Rs 11,599.15 after the company reported a 38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.55 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 46.79 crore in Q4 FY21.Net sales jumped 64.8% year on year to Rs 444.78 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 269.81 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 83.41 crore, rising 38.1% year on year in Q4 FY22.
On the margins front, operating profit margin declined to 19.38% in Q4 FY22 from 23% in Q4 FY21. Net profit margin improved to 24.83% in Q4 FY22 from 13.02% in Q4 FY21.
Total expenses surged 75.5% to Rs 359.17 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 204.63 crore in Q4 FY21. Cost of raw materials consumed soared 71.9% year on year to Rs 287.84 crore during the period under review.
On full year basis, the pesticides company reported a 7.4% rise in net profit to Rs 175.98 crore on a 19.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,301.15 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Bharat Rasayan serves a wide range of industries including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, R&D, petrochemicals, flavors & fragrances and specialty chemicals.
