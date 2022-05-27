Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.4, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% rally in NIFTY and a 9.22% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.4, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 16340.7. The Sensex is at 54854.87, up 1.11%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 21.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1911, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

