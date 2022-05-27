National Aluminium Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.45, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.86% rally in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.45, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 16340.7. The Sensex is at 54854.87, up 1.11%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost around 14.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 18.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5214.75, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

