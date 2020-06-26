Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.29 -41 0.771.43 -46 OPM %64.7165.52 -20.7867.13 - PBDT0.110.13 -15 0.161.00 -84 PBT0.110.13 -15 0.161.00 -84 NP0.020.16 -88 0.070.77 -91
