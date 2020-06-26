Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.170.290.771.4364.7165.5220.7867.130.110.130.161.000.110.130.161.000.020.160.070.77

