Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2033.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 4360.83 croreNet Loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 2033.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1897.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 4360.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3377.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4360.833377.63 29 OPM %-19.15-18.28 -PBDT-899.70-570.96 -58 PBT-2506.05-1897.92 -32 NP-2033.14-1897.92 -7
