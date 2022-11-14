Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 85.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 44.61 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 85.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.6160.922.6013.762.009.320.518.030.886.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)