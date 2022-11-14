Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 85.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 44.61 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 85.78% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 44.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.6160.92 -27 OPM %2.6013.76 -PBDT2.009.32 -79 PBT0.518.03 -94 NP0.886.19 -86
