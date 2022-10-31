Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 89.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 34526.80 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 89.17% to Rs 2145.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 34526.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28326.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34526.8028326.4050.9648.7513212.1010554.004265.302306.802145.201134.00

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)