Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 29.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 89.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 34526.80 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 89.17% to Rs 2145.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1134.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 34526.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28326.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34526.8028326.40 22 OPM %50.9648.75 -PBDT13212.1010554.00 25 PBT4265.302306.80 85 NP2145.201134.00 89

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:47 IST

