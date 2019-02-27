Volumes spurt at Max India Ltd counter

-
Max India Ltd registered volume of 43.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2019.
Max India Ltd registered volume of 43.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.08% to Rs.72.40. Volumes stood at 13.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 49.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.77.05. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Minda Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51064 shares. The stock rose 7.82% to Rs.135.75. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd clocked volume of 29085 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2999 shares. The stock gained 0.08% to Rs.1,715.60. Volumes stood at 4532 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 12.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.86% to Rs.203.15. Volumes stood at 54004 shares in the last session.
