Bharti Airtel records Q3 net profit at Rs 854 cr

On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 1035.30 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26517.80 crore. EBITDA witnessed an increase of 38.2% YoY to Rs 12,178 crore in Q3'21. This led to an improvement in EBITDA margin from 41.3% in Q3'20 to 45.9% in Q3'21. Incremental EBITDA margins across businesses remained healthy, with mobile services EBITDA improving from 35.9% in Q3'20 to 43.7% in Q3'21.

The telecom firm recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 5656.80 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1502.80 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo declined by 23.5% YoY to Rs 559.40 crore in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated mobile data traffic at 8,191 PBs in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 52.9%. India revenues for Q3 FY21 was at Rs 19,007 crore, up by 25.1% YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 32.4% YoY on account of the improved realizations as well as strong customer addition.

ARPU for the quarter improved by 22.96% Rs 166 compared with Rs 135 in Q3 FY20, an outcome of our focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data.

The company's 4G data customers increased by 33.8% YoY to 16.56 crore compared to the previous year. Its average data usage per data customer was at 16.4 GBs per month, while voice usage was at 1,027 mins per customer per month.

Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 2.3% YoY with highest ever customer additions of approximately 215 thousand during the quarter to reach to a total base of 2.79 million.

Airtel Business continues to accelerate its momentum with 9.2% YoY growth, driven by demand for connectivity and solutions across global business and domestic businesses.

Digital TV witnessed a growth of 5.8% YoY on an underlying2 basis, on the back of strong customer additions of 485K during the quarter.

The net debt-EBITDA ratio and including the impact of leases as on 31 December 2020 was at 3.03 times as compared to 3.40 times as on 31 December 2019. Excluding pending AGR dues, the net debt-EBITDA ratio was at 2.52 times as on 31 December 2020.

During the quarter, the Group has filed an application before the Hon'ble Supreme Court inter-alia highlighting basic arithmetical, clerical and computational errors in the DOT demand. The application is pending adjudication, the company said in reference to the AGR matter.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: "Despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through the year, we delivered another strong performance this quarter. This consistency in performance was across every part of our portfolio, as reflected in market share growth across all our business segments.

This has been made possible due to our agility, the continued re-orientation of our business model and our relentless focus on what truly matters - serving our customers. The main highlight of the quarter was the approximately 13 Million 4G customers we added in our Wireless business. As a result, we grew our revenues by approximately 25% over the same period last year and margins expanded.

We are also proud to have become India's first Telco to have demonstrated a LIVE 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city."

Separately, Bharti Airtel said that its board had approved raising of funds by issuance of secured/unsecured, listed/unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds etc. up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches from time to time.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

