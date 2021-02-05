Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 467.56 points or 1.47% at 32189 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 13.71%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.79%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.91%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.61%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.91%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.55%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.51%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.48%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.4%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 276.52 or 0.55% at 50890.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.8 points or 0.57% at 14980.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.01 points or 0.38% at 19221.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.14 points or 0.14% at 6517.27.

On BSE,1370 shares were trading in green, 802 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

