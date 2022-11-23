JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex rises 92 pts, Nifty ends above 18,250; VIX above 14 mark
Business Standard

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.32 6 OPM %-5.88-3.13 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU