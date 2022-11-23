Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.340.32-5.88-3.13-0.020-0.020-0.020

