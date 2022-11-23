Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 7846.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.32% to Rs 77.61 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 7846.09% to Rs 193.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.32% to Rs 77.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.77.6152.687.516.555.253.154.342.43193.092.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)