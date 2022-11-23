JUST IN
Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 7846.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.32% to Rs 77.61 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 7846.09% to Rs 193.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.32% to Rs 77.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales77.6152.68 47 OPM %7.516.55 -PBDT5.253.15 67 PBT4.342.43 79 NP193.092.43 7846

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:59 IST

