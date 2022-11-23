Asian Lakto Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Asian Lakto Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.433.79 -9 OPM %8.75-5.80 -PBDT0.09-0.63 LP PBT0.03-0.72 LP NP0.03-0.72 LP
