Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries rose 66.18% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.003.3499.1799.401.540.901.540.901.130.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)