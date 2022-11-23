JUST IN
Singapore Market ends lower
Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries rose 66.18% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.003.34 80 OPM %99.1799.40 -PBDT1.540.90 71 PBT1.540.90 71 NP1.130.68 66

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:59 IST

