Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 6.00 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries rose 66.18% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.003.34 80 OPM %99.1799.40 -PBDT1.540.90 71 PBT1.540.90 71 NP1.130.68 66
