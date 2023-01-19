National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Meghmani Finechem Ltd and Torrent Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 7462.55 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290 shares in the past one month.

Rallis India Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 228.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26106 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5.58% to Rs 1978.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69846 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 1137.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5485 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd shed 4.81% to Rs 456. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6683 shares in the past one month.

