BHEL dispatches 42nd nuclear steam generator to NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has dispatched forty-second nuclear steam generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

The steam generator is to be installed for a 700 MWe unit at NPCIL's Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP).

BHEL has been catering to the nation's nuclear programme since 1976 by way of design, manufacture, testing and supply of critical nuclear components like reactor headers, steam generators, steam turbine generators, other heat exchangers and pressure vessels.

The first stage of the indigenous nuclear power program of the country has attained maturity with 18 operating pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs). Twelve PHWRs accounting for 74% of the indigenous nuclear power capacity are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets (10 units of 220 MW each and two units of 540 MW).

BHEL is the only Indian company associated with all the three stages of the Indian nuclear power programme - the first stage pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR), the second stage fast breeder reactor (FBR) and the third stage advanced heavy water reactor (AHWR) - and has been a partner for over four decades in the development of the indigenous nuclear power programme since its inception.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The PSU company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 14.26 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a standalone net loss of Rs 230.99 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Standalone net sales grew by 17% to Rs 4,918 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,203 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

