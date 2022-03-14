One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Take Solutions Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2022.

Take Solutions Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2022.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 11.22% to Rs 687.9 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.13% to Rs 34.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd lost 6.51% to Rs 97.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9536 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd fell 6.15% to Rs 36.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42636 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd dropped 5.95% to Rs 153.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5827 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)