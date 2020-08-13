Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.54% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners declined 80.36% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.041.81-0.96-2.760.150.210.150.210.110.56

