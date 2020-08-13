Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.54% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners declined 80.36% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.041.81 -43 OPM %-0.96-2.76 -PBDT0.150.21 -29 PBT0.150.21 -29 NP0.110.56 -80
