BKV Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of BKV Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.090.0833.3312.500.030.010.030.010.030.01

