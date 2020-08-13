BKV Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of BKV Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %33.3312.50 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
