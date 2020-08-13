JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.64% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.64% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.711.07 -34 OPM %014.95 -PBDT0.030.13 -77 PBT0.020.12 -83 NP0.020.12 -83

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:58 IST

