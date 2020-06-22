Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 148.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.79 -100 1.960.79 148 OPM %0-11.39 --19.90-37.97 - PBDT0.090.11 -18 0.360.42 -14 PBT0.090.11 -18 0.360.42 -14 NP0.080.12 -33 0.310.35 -11
