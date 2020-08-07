BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 77.01% to Rs 6.81 croreNet loss of BIGBLOC Construction reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.01% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.8129.62 -77 OPM %-6.618.31 -PBDT-1.531.49 PL PBT-2.780.29 PL NP-2.740.23 PL
