Akash Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net loss of Akash Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.01% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 72.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.6733.49 -35 72.6292.32 -21 OPM %10.159.20 -7.344.06 - PBDT0.053.67 -99 3.145.02 -37 PBT-0.552.95 PL 0.781.92 -59 NP-0.362.99 PL 0.641.73 -63

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 16:27 IST

