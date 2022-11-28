Bijni Dooars Tea Company standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 39.78% to Rs 14.30 croreNet profit of Bijni Dooars Tea Company declined 37.74% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.78% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3010.23 40 OPM %16.7833.53 -PBDT2.443.71 -34 PBT2.233.38 -34 NP1.983.18 -38
