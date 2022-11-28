Bijni Dooars Tea Company standalone net profit declines 37.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.78% to Rs 14.30 crore

Net profit of Bijni Dooars Tea Company declined 37.74% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.78% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.3010.2316.7833.532.443.712.233.381.983.18

