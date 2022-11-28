KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 258.96% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 45.59% to Rs 66.14 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 258.96% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.59% to Rs 66.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.1445.43 46 OPM %15.9169.29 -PBDT10.525.02 110 PBT10.523.13 236 NP7.612.12 259

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:00 IST

