KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 258.96% in the September 2022 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest delivers promising performance, PAT for the Q2 FY 22-23 stood at Rs 15.51 Cr.
Pieter Elbers joins Indigo as CEO
Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 258.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Reliance Commercial Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 258.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 258.00 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sales rise 45.59% to Rs 66.14 croreNet profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 258.96% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.59% to Rs 66.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.1445.43 46 OPM %15.9169.29 -PBDT10.525.02 110 PBT10.523.13 236 NP7.612.12 259
