KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 258.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.59% to Rs 66.14 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 258.96% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.59% to Rs 66.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.66.1445.4315.9169.2910.525.0210.523.137.612.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)