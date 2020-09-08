PG Foils standalone net profit declines 28.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 64.27 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 28.41% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 64.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.64.2752.479.377.727.688.586.687.584.366.09

