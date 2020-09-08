PG Foils standalone net profit declines 28.41% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 64.27 crore

Net profit of PG Foils declined 28.41% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 64.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales64.2752.47 22 OPM %9.377.72 -PBDT7.688.58 -10 PBT6.687.58 -12 NP4.366.09 -28

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 10:37 IST

