Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 56.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.98% to Rs 27.05 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 56.93% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 115.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.0530.05115.25128.3518.8912.6816.1715.666.924.9223.7325.596.604.5522.3424.195.213.3216.9517.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)