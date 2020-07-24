Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 56.93% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Speciality Restaurants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 9.98% to Rs 27.05 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 56.93% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.98% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.36% to Rs 16.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.21% to Rs 115.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.0530.05 -10 115.25128.35 -10 OPM %18.8912.68 -16.1715.66 - PBDT6.924.92 41 23.7325.59 -7 PBT6.604.55 45 22.3424.19 -8 NP5.213.32 57 16.9517.54 -3

