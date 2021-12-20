Biocon Ltd continues to fall

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.83% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13230.7, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 349.9, down 0.99% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 22.83% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 342.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

