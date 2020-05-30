Board of Shree Renuka Sugars to consider fund raising through ECBs

-
On 03 June 2020The Board of Shree Renuka Sugars will meet on 03 June 2020 to consider, inter alia, the proposal for raising of funds through external commercial borrowings to refinance existing debts, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company.
