Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 8.13 points or 0.46% at 1763.09 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.62%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.25%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.39%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.25%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.67%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.03%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.87%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.68%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.62%).
On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 0.85%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.78%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.53%) turned lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.23 or 0.04% at 61143.56.
The Nifty 50 index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 18193.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 126.45 points or 0.43% at 29295.74.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.07 points or 0.35% at 9100.97.
On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
