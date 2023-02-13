United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 84.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.79% to Rs 26.51 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools declined 84.20% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.5145.5414.9442.514.2019.883.4419.192.0613.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)