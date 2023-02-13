United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 84.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.79% to Rs 26.51 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools declined 84.20% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.5145.54 -42 OPM %14.9442.51 -PBDT4.2019.88 -79 PBT3.4419.19 -82 NP2.0613.04 -84
