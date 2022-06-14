Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2022.

Black Box Ltd surged 11.48% to Rs 160.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5633 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd soared 7.75% to Rs 236.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10720 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd spiked 6.58% to Rs 552.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3705 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd gained 5.85% to Rs 802.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11311 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.70% to Rs 2200. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65911 shares in the past one month.

