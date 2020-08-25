JUST IN
BLB reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1583.14% to Rs 176.73 crore

Net profit of BLB reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1583.14% to Rs 176.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales176.7310.50 1583 OPM %0.94-0.29 -PBDT1.24-0.38 LP PBT1.16-0.46 LP NP0.14-0.41 LP

