BLS International rises on bagging contract for Italy visa processing services

BLS International Services added 3.05% to Rs 261.55 after the company won the contract with Embassy of Italy in Russia for visa processing for a period of 5 years in partnership.

Under the contract, the company is expected to process approx. 1,40,000 applications every year with 20 centres across Russia.

Under this mandate, BLS will be providing Italian Visas along with several value-added services like mobile biometric, translation, prime time submission, premium lounge, doorstep service, photocopy, courier, SMS alert, photo booths, etc. for the convenience of applicants.

BLS will initiate the visa processing along with promotions for tourism and investment opportunities in Italy through social platforms and events.

Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International, said, We are pleased to partner with The Embassy of Italy in Russia to provide seamless visa processing across Russia.

With BLS, I am confident that the applicants will enjoy quality service, faster visa processing coupled with convenience. This contract strengthens our visa portfolio with another Schengen country (Italy) as we are already working with them in Singapore.

BLS has partnered with AlmavivA for this project. AlmavivA is a group in the information and communication technology segment that focuses on digital innovation.

This contract is in addition to the already robust portfolio of visa, passport, consular and citizen services of BLS International with over 46 client governments.

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.33 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter surged to Rs to Rs 178.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 52.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020.

