Indostar Capital slips after CFO resigns

Indostar Capital Finance slipped 2.24% to Rs 266.50 after the NBFC announced that its chief financial officer has tendered resignation.

Indostar said that Amol Joshi has tendered his resignation from the office of chief financial officer of the company. Amol Joshi will continue to be with the company till close of business hours of 27 December 2021.

The company said it is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for filling the position of the CFO of the company.

Indostar Capital Finance is a Mumbai-based non-banking finance company providing structured term financing solutions to companies and loans to small and medium enterprise (SME) borrowers.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 24.8% rise in net profit to Rs 39.44 crore on a 16.2% decline in total income to Rs 284.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

