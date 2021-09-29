BLS International wins 5-year contract for Italian Visa processing in Russia

BLS International announced today that it has won the contract with Embassy of Italy in Russia for visa processing for a period of 5 years in partnership.

Under the contract, the company is expected to process approx. 1,40,000 applications every year with 20 centres across Russia.

Under this mandate, BLS will be providing Italian Visas along with several value-added services like mobile biometric, translation, prime time submission, premium lounge, doorstep service, photocopy, courier, SMS alert, photo booths, etc. for the convenience of applicants.

BLS will initiate the visa processing along with promotions for tourism and investment opportunities in Italy through social platforms and events.

