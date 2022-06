BLS International secured contract from Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, Govt. of West Bengal

BLS International Services has been selected by Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, Govt. of West Bengal for computerization and e-Governance of Registration offices in West Bengal in PPP mode in Presidency Zone.

In this project, the company will procure, install & commission the hardware for 81 offices under Presidency Zone.

Deployment of manpower, management and maintenance of manpower & hardware will be done for 5 years. BLS will process 700,000 transactions per annum in this project.

