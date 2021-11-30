Blue Star climbs on value buying

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star records net profit of Rs 12.69 crore in Q1 FY22
Advance Lifestyles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Blue Star gains after Q2 FY22 PAT doubles to Rs 31 cr
Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; breadth strong
Benchmarks hit day's low; Nifty below 15,500
-
Blue Star rose 5.98% to Rs 977.10 on bargain hunting after a recent steep slide.The stock tumbled 11.60% in the past five trading sessions.
In the past one month, the stock has risen 2.05% as against 3.23% decline in the Sensex. It has jumped 21.46% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 30% rise.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 49.36. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 995.99, 1021.91 and 988.67, respectively.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Blue Star rose 104.70% to Rs 31.36 crore on 37.43% rise in net sales to Rs 1239.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU