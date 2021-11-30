Blue Star climbs on value buying

Blue Star rose 5.98% to Rs 977.10 on bargain hunting after a recent steep slide.

The stock tumbled 11.60% in the past five trading sessions.

In the past one month, the stock has risen 2.05% as against 3.23% decline in the Sensex. It has jumped 21.46% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 30% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 49.36. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 995.99, 1021.91 and 988.67, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Blue Star rose 104.70% to Rs 31.36 crore on 37.43% rise in net sales to Rs 1239.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company.

