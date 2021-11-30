Maruti Suzuki India declines for eight consecutive session

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India provides production update
Maruti Suzuki introduces online car financing solution
Maruti Suzuki India produces 1.65 lakh units in June 2021
Maruti Suzuki tumbles as semiconductor shortage may hit output in Oct
Maruti Suzuki India announces production figures for July 2021
-
Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 7123, extending losses for eight day in a row.
The stock has declined by 13.90% in eight sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 8,274.75 recorded on 17 November 2021.
In the past six months, the stock has added 2.55% while the benchmark Sensex has added 11.63% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 37.375. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 7452.13, 7244.43 and 7144.76, respectively.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
The car major's net profit dropped 65.3% to Rs 475.3 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1,371.6 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose by 9.1% YoY to Rs 1,929.78 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU