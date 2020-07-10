Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 15.17 croreNet Loss of Euro Leder Fashion reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 56.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.1716.29 -7 56.4173.53 -23 OPM %-16.22-20.44 --7.96-6.12 - PBDT0.220.31 -29 1.261.45 -13 PBT0.110.14 -21 0.800.98 -18 NP-0.09-0.23 61 0.480.42 14
