IRB Infrastructure Developers emerges preferred bidder for NHAI road project

Capital Market 

IRB Infrastructure Developers has emerged as a preferred bidder for the project of 6 Laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Palsit to Dankuni (up to NH-6 Connector) from km. 588.870 to km. 652.700 (total design length 63.830 km) in the State of West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on BOT (Toll) basis. This marks entry of the Company into the ninth State, West Bengal.

Total Project Cost as estimated by NHAI (TPC) is Rs. 2193.23 crore.

Upon award of this Project, the Company's March' 2020 order book stands updated at approx. Rs. 14600 crore.

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 19:49 IST

