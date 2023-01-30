Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints directors

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 January 2023

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Ananyashree Birla (DIN: 06625036) and Aryaman Birla (DIN: 08456879) as Additional Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the Company with effect from 30 January 2023.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:38 IST

