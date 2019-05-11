JUST IN
Board of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) recommends second interim dividend

Of Rs 1.4 per share

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the second interim dividend of Rs 1.4 per equity Share (i.e. 70%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

