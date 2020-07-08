Board of APSEZ approves issuance of USD dominated foreign currency bonds upto USD 1.25 bn

At meeting held on 07 July 2020

The Board of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone at its meeting held on 07 July 2020 has approved the issuance of USD denominated foreign currency bonds (Bonds) which may be issued in one or more tranches overseas, and that may be listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to repay its existing indebtedness and/or the indebtedness of its subsidiaries and other permissible end uses in accordance with applicable laws including Reserve Bank of India guidelines, receipt of requisite regulatory and other approvals, and in terms of the RBI approval obtained by the Company. The total amount raised will not exceed USD 1.25 billion.

The Bonds will be issued on a private placement basis or otherwise, to eligible persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions and any other categories of eligible investors permitted to invest in the Bonds under applicable laws.

