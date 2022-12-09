TVS Motor strengthens its EV 2-wheeler market presence

-
With acquisition of Germany-based EV companyTVS Motor Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. TVS Motor (Singapore) (TVSM Singapore) has signed an agreement to acquire EV-related technology and assets in Germany.
TVS Singapore will be acquiring the assets through its subsidiary BBT 35/22 Vermensverwaltungs GmbH (name proposed to be changed to Celerity Motor GmbH). The said purchase will help strengthen the TVS' expansion in the EV 2-wheeler market globally.
