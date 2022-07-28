Board of Bajaj Finserv approves stock split and bonus issue of 1:1

-
-
At meeting held on 28 July 2022The Board of Bajaj Finserv at its meeting held on 28 July 2022 has approved sub-division of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 into five equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 fully paid- up.
The Board also approved issue of bonus equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each in ratio of 1:1.
