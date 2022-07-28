K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1233 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 1233 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas: 765 kV Digital GIS Substation order in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) Supply of towers in Middle East, secured by our subsidiary in UAE Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by the company's subsidiary, SAE Towers

Civil: The business has secured orders for infra works in the Paints and Metals & Mining segments in India.

Oil & Gas Pipelines: The business has secured an order for laying of cross-country pipeline and associated works in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

