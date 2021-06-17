Board of Bajaj Hindusthan approves issuance of 14.38 cr equity shares on conversion of loans

-
At meeting held on 17 June 2021The Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar at its meeting held on 17 June 2021 has approved the issuance of 14,38,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at issue price of Rs 13.28 per share on preferential basis by way of conversion of existing outstanding unsecured loans extended by Kushagra Bajaj and SKB Roop Commercials LLP, promoter/promoter group entities of the Company as a part of the promoters contribution to the restructuring package approved by the Joint Lenders Forum".
